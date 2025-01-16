BRIEFING: Changing policy landscape could cloud California’s LCFS outlook
Published 04:54 on January 16, 2025 / Last updated at 04:54 on January 16, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Potential shifts in emissions policies anticipated in part under the new incoming US federal administration, could impact longer term results of California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) scheme, market observers said at a conference Wednesday, while near-term litigation looms large.
Potential shifts in emissions policies anticipated in part under the new incoming US federal administration, could impact longer term results of California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) scheme, market observers said at a conference Wednesday, while near-term litigation looms large.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.