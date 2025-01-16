Americas > BRIEFING: Changing policy landscape could cloud California’s LCFS outlook

BRIEFING: Changing policy landscape could cloud California’s LCFS outlook

Published 04:54 on January 16, 2025

Potential shifts in emissions policies anticipated in part under the new incoming US federal administration, could impact longer term results of California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) scheme, market observers said at a conference Wednesday, while near-term litigation looms large.
Potential shifts in emissions policies anticipated in part under the new incoming US federal administration, could impact longer term results of California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) scheme, market observers said at a conference Wednesday, while near-term litigation looms large.


