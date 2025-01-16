BRIEFING: LCFS lawsuits could punt programme back to regulator without interruption -panellists
Published 03:08 on January 16, 2025 / Last updated at 03:08 on January 16, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Changes to the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) face legal challenges from industry and environmental groups, but revisions from California's regulator could enable the programme to continue without interruption, panellists said in a technical conference on Wednesday.
Changes to the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) face legal challenges from industry and environmental groups, but revisions from California's regulator could enable the programme to continue without interruption, panellists said in a technical conference on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.