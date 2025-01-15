Equinor retracts key carbon capture claim after data discrepancy revealed -report
Published 16:30 on January 15, 2025 / Last updated at 16:30 on January 15, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, Voluntary
Norwegian energy giant Equinor has revised a key claim about its flagship carbon capture and storage (CCS) project after official figures revealed discrepancies with the company’s public statements, an investigative journalism project has found.
