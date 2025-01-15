Biodiversity > NGOs outline priority actions in run-up to UN Ocean Conference

NGOs outline priority actions in run-up to UN Ocean Conference

Published 15:27 on January 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:27 on January 15, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

The programme of the UN Ocean Conference is missing three crucial points on industrial fishing, fossil fuels, and protected areas, a group of NGOs has said.
The programme of the UN Ocean Conference is missing three crucial points on industrial fishing, fossil fuels, and protected areas, a group of NGOs has said.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.