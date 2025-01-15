Americas > Bullish year for major compliance markets this year, forecasts bank

Bullish year for major compliance markets this year, forecasts bank

Published 14:53 on January 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:53 on January 15, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, UK ETS

Prices for Californian credit allowances (CCAs) and EU ETS allowances will rally 19-20% this year, despite surpluses in the former and balanced fundamentals in the latter, a bank predicted on Wednesday.
Prices for Californian credit allowances (CCAs) and EU ETS allowances will rally 19-20% this year, despite surpluses in the former and balanced fundamentals in the latter, a bank predicted on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.