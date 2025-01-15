EMEA > New Finnish law pushes low-carbon construction by promoting carbon ‘handprints’

Published 16:08 on January 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:09 on January 15, 2025  / /  EMEA

A new Finnish law aims to push the construction industry to take into account both the positive and negative impacts of a new building's entire life cycle, as part of an effort to push the sector to reduce emissions and boost circularity.
A new Finnish law aims to push the construction industry to take into account both the positive and negative impacts of a new building's entire life cycle, as part of an effort to push the sector to reduce emissions and boost circularity.


