Americas > US DOE channels $101 mln into cement, power plant decarbonisation

US DOE channels $101 mln into cement, power plant decarbonisation

Published 00:28 on January 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:28 on January 15, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

The US DOE announced Tuesday another tranche of $101 million in federal funding to support development and deployment of technologies to capture CO2 emissions from industrial operations and power generation.
The US DOE announced Tuesday another tranche of $101 million in federal funding to support development and deployment of technologies to capture CO2 emissions from industrial operations and power generation.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.