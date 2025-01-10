Americas > New Mexico’s clean transportation fuel programme expected to begin in Q4

New Mexico’s clean transportation fuel programme expected to begin in Q4

Published 00:03 on January 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:42 on January 10, 2025  / /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

New Mexico state officials are expected to wrap up rulemaking on the state’s new Clean Transportation Fuel Standard (CTFS) and kick off the programme’s first compliance period in Q4 2025, state officials said Thursday.
New Mexico state officials are expected to wrap up rulemaking on the state’s new Clean Transportation Fuel Standard (CTFS) and kick off the programme’s first compliance period in Q4 2025, state officials said Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.