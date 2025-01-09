Oregon EQC approves changes to its clean fuels programme
Published 22:30 on January 9, 2025 / Last updated at 22:30 on January 9, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission (EQC) on Thursday approved proposed changes to the state’s clean fuels scheme, effectively establishing feedstock attestation requirements and a reserve account for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects under the programme, among other updates.
