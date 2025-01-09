Americas > Oregon EQC approves changes to its clean fuels programme

Oregon EQC approves changes to its clean fuels programme

Published 22:30 on January 9, 2025

Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission (EQC) on Thursday approved proposed changes to the state’s clean fuels scheme, effectively establishing feedstock attestation requirements and a reserve account for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects under the programme, among other updates.
