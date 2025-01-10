EMEA > Germany can meet its climate goals, without higher carbon prices -study

Germany can meet its climate goals, without higher carbon prices -study

Published 02:33 on January 10, 2025

Germany can be CO2-neutral by 2045 while cutting energy costs, and raising household, company and government income - without assuming a higher carbon price or more national debt, suggested a think tank this week.
