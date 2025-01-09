Americas > WCI credit glut peaks to new record at the end of 2024 despite full fourth compliance period retirements

WCI credit glut peaks to new record at the end of 2024 despite full fourth compliance period retirements

Published 18:12 on January 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:12 on January 9, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, US

California-Quebec joint carbon market participants held a surplus of nearly 409 million excess allowances and offsets in Q4 2024, after emitters met their obligations for the fourth compliance period, according to WCI programme data published Tuesday.
California-Quebec joint carbon market participants held a surplus of nearly 409 million excess allowances and offsets in Q4 2024, after emitters met their obligations for the fourth compliance period, according to WCI programme data published Tuesday.


