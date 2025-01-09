WCI credit glut peaks to new record at the end of 2024 despite full fourth compliance period retirements
Published 18:12 on January 9, 2025 / Last updated at 18:12 on January 9, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
California-Quebec joint carbon market participants held a surplus of nearly 409 million excess allowances and offsets in Q4 2024, after emitters met their obligations for the fourth compliance period, according to WCI programme data published Tuesday.
