EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs climb strongly after technical bounce as gas rally adds support

Published 18:03 on January 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:05 on January 9, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon prices rose strongly in the second half of the day, as technical buying triggered a rally after prices failed to conclusively breach a key support level, also helped by natural gas prices clawing back much of a 3.7% morning loss.
