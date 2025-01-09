Euro Markets: EUAs climb strongly after technical bounce as gas rally adds support
Published 18:03 on January 9, 2025 / Last updated at 21:05 on January 9, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon prices rose strongly in the second half of the day, as technical buying triggered a rally after prices failed to conclusively breach a key support level, also helped by natural gas prices clawing back much of a 3.7% morning loss.
