US Forest Service ends rulemaking on old-growth forest preservation
Published 20:05 on January 9, 2025 / Last updated at 20:05 on January 9, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The US Forest Service has withdrawn a proposal that was designed to help safeguard old-growth forests and conserve their carbon sink capacity, drawing cheers from some Republican members of Congress preferring local management of resources.
The US Forest Service has withdrawn a proposal that was designed to help safeguard old-growth forests and conserve their carbon sink capacity, drawing cheers from some Republican members of Congress preferring local management of resources.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.