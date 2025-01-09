Americas > BRIEFING: California Diablo Canyon nuclear plant owner supports motion to dismiss lawsuit against US DOE funding

Published 00:23 on January 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:23 on January 9, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The owner of California’s Diablo Canyon nuclear plant filed a brief earlier this week in support of US DOE’s motion to dismiss an environmental NGO’s case against the agency for approving a $1.1 billion loan to prolong the facility’s operations.
