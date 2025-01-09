BRIEFING: California Diablo Canyon nuclear plant owner supports motion to dismiss lawsuit against US DOE funding
Published 00:23 on January 9, 2025 / Last updated at 00:23 on January 9, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
The owner of California’s Diablo Canyon nuclear plant filed a brief earlier this week in support of US DOE’s motion to dismiss an environmental NGO’s case against the agency for approving a $1.1 billion loan to prolong the facility’s operations.
The owner of California’s Diablo Canyon nuclear plant filed a brief earlier this week in support of US DOE’s motion to dismiss an environmental NGO’s case against the agency for approving a $1.1 billion loan to prolong the facility’s operations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.