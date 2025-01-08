International > Nickel mining has much larger carbon footprint than previously estimated -study

Published 22:39 on January 8, 2025

The carbon footprint associated with the precious metal should factor in biomass loss from nickel mining operations into emissions reports, which would show a larger and more accurate impact, according to a new study.
The carbon footprint associated with the precious metal should factor in biomass loss from nickel mining operations into emissions reports, which would show a larger and more accurate impact, according to a new study.


