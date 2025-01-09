Americas > Repealing US clean energy tax credits would save $852 bln in next decade -report

Repealing US clean energy tax credits would save $852 bln in next decade -report

Published 00:11 on January 9, 2025

A Republican-led Congress is likely to revisit the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as part of broad tax reform, as the cost of the 22 clean energy tax credits almost doubles with EPA's new emission rules, according to analysis from a conservative US think-tank.
