EMEA > Germany waives first ETS2 deadline for regulated companies

Germany waives first ETS2 deadline for regulated companies

Published 16:24 on January 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:24 on January 8, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Companies in Germany regulated by the incoming EU-wide heating and transport Emissions Trading System, ETS2, will not have to report their emissions in April, the national authority said on Tuesday.
Companies in Germany regulated by the incoming EU-wide heating and transport Emissions Trading System, ETS2, will not have to report their emissions in April, the national authority said on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.