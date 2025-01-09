EMEA > Grant programme awards £52 mln to emissions-cutting projects across Britain

Grant programme awards £52 mln to emissions-cutting projects across Britain

Published 00:01 on January 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:55 on January 8, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

Companies with innovative projects to reduce emissions have been granted £51.9 million as part of the UK's Plan for Change to deliver on net zero, the government said on Thursday.
Companies with innovative projects to reduce emissions have been granted £51.9 million as part of the UK's Plan for Change to deliver on net zero, the government said on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.