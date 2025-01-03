Americas > Vermont, oil and gas industry wrangle in fossil fuel compensation lawsuits

Vermont, oil and gas industry wrangle in fossil fuel compensation lawsuits

Published 23:55 on January 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:55 on January 3, 2025  / /  Americas, US

Vermont remains embroiled in a pair of lawsuits against the fossil fuel industry – a challenge to its climate superfund legislation and the other case involving the state’s pursuit of compensation from oil and gas companies.
Vermont remains embroiled in a pair of lawsuits against the fossil fuel industry – a challenge to its climate superfund legislation and the other case involving the state’s pursuit of compensation from oil and gas companies.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.