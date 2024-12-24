Appeals court rejects power producer’s Washington cap-and-trade challenge
Published 23:24 on December 24, 2024 / Last updated at 23:24 on December 24, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
An appeals court on Tuesday ruled against a power producer's challenge to free allowance provisions under Washington's cap-and-trade programme, rejecting the petitioner's argument that no-cost allowance provisions under the scheme were discriminatory.
