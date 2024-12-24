Researchers propose framework for social considerations in urban NBS project selection, siting
Published 22:04 on December 24, 2024 / Last updated at 22:04 on December 24, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Academics from universities across the globe outlined in a paper published earlier this month a methodological framework they said can guide the optimal selection and siting of nature-based solutions (NBS) projects in urban contexts by incorporating social and other considerations.
Academics from universities across the globe outlined in a paper published earlier this month a methodological framework they said can guide the optimal selection and siting of nature-based solutions (NBS) projects in urban contexts by incorporating social and other considerations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.