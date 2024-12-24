Stricter GHG pricing policies are redefining global trade patterns -WTO report
Published 16:28 on December 24, 2024 / Last updated at 16:28 on December 24, 2024 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International
Stricter greenhouse gas pricing policies, including higher carbon taxes and reduced fossil fuel subsidies, are reshaping global trade by shifting competitive advantages among industries, according to a working paper published by the World Trade Organization.
Stricter greenhouse gas pricing policies, including higher carbon taxes and reduced fossil fuel subsidies, are reshaping global trade by shifting competitive advantages among industries, according to a working paper published by the World Trade Organization.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.