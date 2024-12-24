Carbon Taxes > New Danish carbon tax legislation to enter into force from 2025

New Danish carbon tax legislation to enter into force from 2025

Published 13:44 on December 24, 2024

Denmark is introducing a new tax on CO2 emitted by enterprises already covered in the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), with an Emission Tax Act set to enter into force on Jan. 1, 2025.
