ID Market: November traded volumes rise sharply

Published 02:52 on December 24, 2024  /  Last updated at 02:52 on December 24, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

Indonesia saw an uptick in activity on in its domestic carbon market in November, with traded volumes of Indonesia Technology Based Solutions (ITBS) units totalling 1,552 compared with the prior month’s 379, according to monthly data published by its exchange.
