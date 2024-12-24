UK looks to further integrate ESG in financial reporting with endorsement of sustainability, climate disclosure standards
Published 00:33 on December 24, 2024 / Last updated at 00:33 on December 24, 2024 / EMEA, UK ETS, Voluntary
The UK Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has recommended adopting the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) reporting standards, IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, to align UK businesses with global sustainability practices.
