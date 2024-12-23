Americas > US renewable fuels producer to retire 19 mln RINs as part of bankruptcy settlement

US renewable fuels producer to retire 19 mln RINs as part of bankruptcy settlement

Published 19:33 on December 23, 2024  /  Last updated at 19:33 on December 23, 2024  / /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

A Texas-based renewable fuels company has reached a settlement in its ongoing bankruptcy case with the US government, agreeing to retire nearly 19 million Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) to meet its previous obligations.
A Texas-based renewable fuels company has reached a settlement in its ongoing bankruptcy case with the US government, agreeing to retire nearly 19 million Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) to meet its previous obligations.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.