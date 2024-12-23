US renewable fuels producer to retire 19 mln RINs as part of bankruptcy settlement
Published 19:33 on December 23, 2024 / Last updated at 19:33 on December 23, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
A Texas-based renewable fuels company has reached a settlement in its ongoing bankruptcy case with the US government, agreeing to retire nearly 19 million Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) to meet its previous obligations.
