BRIEFING: EU vows to “stay the course” on climate, while making plans to slash red tape by 25%

Published 08:03 on December 23, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:51 on December 20, 2024  / /  EMEA

The European Commission’s upcoming ‘Competitiveness Compass’, due in January, will pave the way for streamlining corporate sustainability reporting obligations in Europe by putting it all “in one place”, EU officials have indicated.
The European Commission's upcoming 'Competitiveness Compass', due in January, will pave the way for streamlining corporate sustainability reporting obligations in Europe by putting it all "in one place", EU officials have indicated.


