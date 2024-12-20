WCI Markets: Battle into year-end drives CCA volatility, WCAs stagnate

Published 01:27 on December 20, 2024 / Last updated at 01:27 on December 20, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

A battle for year-end positions in a thinning market heading into Christmas holidays pushed around California Carbon Allowances (CCA) futures through option expiry earlier in the week, while traders mostly expect Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) to stagnate until the start of 2025.