Americas > WCI Markets: Battle into year-end drives CCA volatility, WCAs stagnate

WCI Markets: Battle into year-end drives CCA volatility, WCAs stagnate

Published 01:27 on December 20, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:27 on December 20, 2024  / and /  Americas, Canada, US

A battle for year-end positions in a thinning market heading into Christmas holidays pushed around California Carbon Allowances (CCA) futures through option expiry earlier in the week, while traders mostly expect Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) to stagnate until the start of 2025.
A battle for year-end positions in a thinning market heading into Christmas holidays pushed around California Carbon Allowances (CCA) futures through option expiry earlier in the week, while traders mostly expect Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) to stagnate until the start of 2025.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.