Brazil Securities and Exchange Commission approves accounting guidelines for carbon units
Published 19:51 on December 19, 2024 / Last updated at 19:51 on December 19, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, RINs & LCFS, South & Central, Voluntary
Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on Monday approved new technical guidelines for valuing three kinds of domestic carbon units on balance sheets, setting the stage for a new era in accounting.
