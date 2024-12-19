Americas > Montana Supreme Court rules in favour of youth climate activists

Montana Supreme Court rules in favour of youth climate activists

Published 22:18 on December 19, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:18 on December 19, 2024  / /  Americas, US

The Montana Supreme Court ruled in favour of 16 youth climate activists on Wednesday, closing the group’s lawsuit filed against the state for its failure to account for GHG emissions from fossil fuel projects.
The Montana Supreme Court ruled in favour of 16 youth climate activists on Wednesday, closing the group’s lawsuit filed against the state for its failure to account for GHG emissions from fossil fuel projects.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.