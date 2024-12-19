Asia Pacific > Japan, Philippines reject firewood cookstove methodology for JCM

Japan, Philippines reject firewood cookstove methodology for JCM

Published 08:16 on December 19, 2024  /  Last updated at 08:16 on December 19, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The joint committee (JC) regulating the Japan-Philippines Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) has rejected two proposed methodologies amid concerns they might lead to over-crediting, including one for high-efficiency firewood cookstoves.
The joint committee (JC) regulating the Japan-Philippines Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) has rejected two proposed methodologies amid concerns they might lead to over-crediting, including one for high-efficiency firewood cookstoves.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.