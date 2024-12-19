Americas > BRIEFING: California watchdog delays annual report draft to align member views

California’s carbon market watchdog postponed its draft 2024 annual report to early January to integrate committee input, as a Wednesday meeting heard divergent views on language related to offsets and carbon management.
