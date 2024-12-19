Asia Pacific > Australian oversight body consults on coal mine waste gas method

Australian oversight body consults on coal mine waste gas method

Published 00:47 on December 19, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:47 on December 19, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s carbon market oversight body has launched a consultation on whether the coal mine waste gas method still meets its offset integrity standards (OIS) and whether it should be remade when it is due to expire in March next year.
Australia’s carbon market oversight body has launched a consultation on whether the coal mine waste gas method still meets its offset integrity standards (OIS) and whether it should be remade when it is due to expire in March next year.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.