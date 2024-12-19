EMEA > Eastern EU set to benefit most from clean tech exports, World Bank says

Eastern EU set to benefit most from clean tech exports, World Bank says

Published 00:01 on December 19, 2024  /  Last updated at 20:37 on December 18, 2024  / /  EMEA

Poland, Romania, Croatia, and Bulgaria have the potential to at least triple clean technology exports, strengthening the EU’s economy at a time of mounting worries over the bloc’s deteriorating competitiveness, the World Bank said on Thursday.
Poland, Romania, Croatia, and Bulgaria have the potential to at least triple clean technology exports, strengthening the EU’s economy at a time of mounting worries over the bloc’s deteriorating competitiveness, the World Bank said on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.