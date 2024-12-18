US DOE loan office should suspend financing pending reform -watchdog
Published 18:35 on December 18, 2024 / Last updated at 18:35 on December 18, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US, Voluntary
The US DOE's loan office should suspend all loan and loan guarantee packages until it can ensure that its contracts are in compliance with conflict-of-interest regulations, a report published Tuesday by the agency's watchdog said.
The US DOE's loan office should suspend all loan and loan guarantee packages until it can ensure that its contracts are in compliance with conflict-of-interest regulations, a report published Tuesday by the agency's watchdog said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.