EY report estimates surplus NZUs at 22% lower than govt assessment
Published 06:18 on December 18, 2024 / Last updated at 06:18 on December 18, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
The number of surplus units in New Zealand’s emissions trading scheme is around 22% lower than government figures suggest,though regulators should be cautious about adjusting ETS auction volumes based on this finding, according to consultants EY.
