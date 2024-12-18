Asia Pacific > EY report estimates surplus NZUs at 22% lower than govt assessment

EY report estimates surplus NZUs at 22% lower than govt assessment

Published 06:18 on December 18, 2024

The number of surplus units in New Zealand’s emissions trading scheme is around 22% lower than government figures suggest,though regulators should be cautious about adjusting ETS auction volumes based on this finding, according to consultants EY.
