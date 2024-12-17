Americas > Ratings agency integrates safeguards scoring in voluntary carbon project risk assessments

Ratings agency integrates safeguards scoring in voluntary carbon project risk assessments

Published 21:31 on December 17, 2024  /  Last updated at 21:31 on December 17, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A voluntary carbon market (VCM) ratings agency has introduced environment and social safeguards as part of a project’s risk assessment criteria, it announced Tuesday.
A voluntary carbon market (VCM) ratings agency has introduced environment and social safeguards as part of a project’s risk assessment criteria, it announced Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.