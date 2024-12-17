Americas > Professional services multinational teams up with developer to build large-scale ocean carbon removal facility

Professional services multinational teams up with developer to build large-scale ocean carbon removal facility

Published 14:25 on December 17, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:25 on December 17, 2024  / /  Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A multinational professional services firm has joined forces with an ocean-based carbon removal developer to help build a large-scale facility.
A multinational professional services firm has joined forces with an ocean-based carbon removal developer to help build a large-scale facility.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.