Poland can teach the rest of the bloc how to become a cleantech powerhouse -think tank

Published 23:01 on December 17, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:28 on December 17, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Poland can use its Council of the EU presidency next year to help the EU become a global clean tech hub, applying lessons learned from its own success story, a think tank said on Wednesday.
