Euro Markets: EUAs slump late on resumption of sustained selling pressure

The December 2025 EUA future started its run as the benchmark carbon contract trading in a relatively narrow range on Tuesday morning, before prices slumped late in the day to post a 1.5% fall, triggered by a brief period of substantial selling that sources said reflected both positioning changes and technicals.