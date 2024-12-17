Euro Markets: EUAs slump late on resumption of sustained selling pressure

Published 17:14 on December 17, 2024 / Last updated at 17:32 on December 17, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

The December 2025 EUA future started its run as the benchmark carbon contract trading in a relatively narrow range on Tuesday morning, before prices slumped late in the day to post a 1.5% fall, triggered by a brief period of substantial selling that sources said reflected both positioning changes and technicals.