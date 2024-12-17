EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs slump late on resumption of sustained selling pressure

Euro Markets: EUAs slump late on resumption of sustained selling pressure

Published 17:14 on December 17, 2024  /  Last updated at 17:32 on December 17, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

The December 2025 EUA future started its run as the benchmark carbon contract trading in a relatively narrow range on Tuesday morning, before prices slumped late in the day to post a 1.5% fall, triggered by a brief period of substantial selling that sources said reflected both positioning changes and technicals.
The December 2025 EUA future started its run as the benchmark carbon contract trading in a relatively narrow range on Tuesday morning, before prices slumped late in the day to post a 1.5% fall, triggered by a brief period of substantial selling that sources said reflected both positioning changes and technicals.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.