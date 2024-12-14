EMEA > Allowance banking in carbon markets essential for policy effectiveness, stable prices -paper

Published 01:47 on December 14, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:47 on December 14, 2024  /  EMEA, EU ETS

Allowing permit banking in emissions trading systems is crucial to their success, and neglecting this feature could lead to an underestimation of carbon prices and economic impacts, according to a central bank working paper.
