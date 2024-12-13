Bavardage > GEM’s carbon registry sale to Qatar’s GCC cancelled

GEM’s carbon registry sale to Qatar’s GCC cancelled

Published 23:50 on December 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 23:50 on December 13, 2024  / /  Bavardage, EMEA, Middle East, Voluntary

Global Environmental Markets' (GEM) sale of its fully integrated carbon registry business to Qatar-based offset standards body Global Carbon Council (GCC), which was announced at COP28 in Dubai last year, has been cancelled, the parties told Carbon Pulse.
Global Environmental Markets' (GEM) sale of its fully integrated carbon registry business to Qatar-based offset standards body Global Carbon Council (GCC), which was announced at COP28 in Dubai last year, has been cancelled, the parties told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.