Maryland climate advisory board votes to delay pursuing ETS

Published 20:23 on December 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 20:23 on December 13, 2024

A Maryland climate commission voted Thursday to recommend the state delay adoption of an economy-wide cap-and-invest programme in order to allow for more time to study its economic impacts.
