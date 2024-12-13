Americas > ICVCM stresses difference of opinion “healthy” after carbon experts step down over REDD+ decision

ICVCM stresses difference of opinion “healthy” after carbon experts step down over REDD+ decision

Published 16:21 on December 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:21 on December 13, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) has underlined that internal differences in opinion is important after members of the stakeholder initiative's expert panel stepped away from the organisation over a recent decision to approve three REDD+ forestry crediting methodologies.
