UNFCCC unveils template documents to help developers of Article 6 carbon projects
Published 15:37 on December 13, 2024 / Last updated at 15:37 on December 13, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has published a set of templates to guide project developers wishing to engage with the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has published a set of templates to guide project developers wishing to engage with the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.