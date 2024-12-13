Americas > UNFCCC unveils template documents to help developers of Article 6 carbon projects

UNFCCC unveils template documents to help developers of Article 6 carbon projects

Published 15:37 on December 13, 2024

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has published a set of templates to guide project developers wishing to engage with the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement.
