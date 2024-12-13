Carbon Taxes > Montenegro seeks CBAM exemption by linking power system with EU -media

Montenegro seeks CBAM exemption by linking power system with EU -media

Published 15:43 on December 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:43 on December 13, 2024  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

Montenegro has asked for an exemption from the first year of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the country’s energy minister said on Friday as reported by local media.
Montenegro has asked for an exemption from the first year of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the country’s energy minister said on Friday as reported by local media.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.