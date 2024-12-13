Asia Pacific > SK Market: Monthly permit auction fails to sell out, spot prices hovers around $7

SK Market: Monthly permit auction fails to sell out, spot prices hovers around $7

Published 09:13 on December 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:13 on December 13, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, South Korea

South Korea this week sold around 70% of the allowances on offer in its monthly CO2 permit auction amid dwindling buying interest, while spot prices in the secondary market retreated to around 10,000 won ($6.96).
South Korea this week sold around 70% of the allowances on offer in its monthly CO2 permit auction amid dwindling buying interest, while spot prices in the secondary market retreated to around 10,000 won ($6.96).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.