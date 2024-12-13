Asia Pacific > China tightens emissions standards for coalbed methane

China tightens emissions standards for coalbed methane

Published 07:40 on December 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 07:40 on December 13, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, China

China has revamped its national emissions standards for coalbed methane, in the country's latest attempt to curb methane output.
China has revamped its national emissions standards for coalbed methane, in the country's latest attempt to curb methane output.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.