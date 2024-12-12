Americas > BNDES, Conservation International issue $3.8 mln call for forest restoration

BNDES, Conservation International issue $3.8 mln call for forest restoration

Published 22:40 on December 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:40 on December 12, 2024  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and the NGO Conservation International Brazil have launched the Forest for Well-Being call for proposals, featuring funding of up to R$23 million ($3.8 mln).
