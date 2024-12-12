Mexican state to debut REDD+ strategy, publishes ART TREES concept note
Published 22:53 on December 12, 2024 / Last updated at 22:53 on December 12, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Mexico, Nature-based, Voluntary
The state of Yucatan in Mexico will soon decree a jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD) strategy and has published a concept note on the ART TREES registry for J-REDD projects, anticipating 2.4 million credits over a five-year crediting period.
